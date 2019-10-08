A Malaysian police officer stands guard in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Malaysian police misconduct body delayed again after parliamentary wrangling
- Lawmakers take the unprecedented step of referring a bill allowing for its creation to a select committee for further deliberation
- Complaints commission modelled on Hong Kong’s was originally proposed back in 2004 but has been met with political resistance and pushback from top cops
