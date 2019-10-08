Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Malaysian police officer stands guard in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
Politics

Malaysian police misconduct body delayed again after parliamentary wrangling

  • Lawmakers take the unprecedented step of referring a bill allowing for its creation to a select committee for further deliberation
  • Complaints commission modelled on Hong Kong’s was originally proposed back in 2004 but has been met with political resistance and pushback from top cops
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:57pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Malaysian police officer stands guard in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.