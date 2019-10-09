Channels

Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US passing Hong Kong human rights and democracy act will only ‘punish the wrong people’: ex-Trump envoy Susan Thornton

  • Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia, says the bill is a ‘huge mistake’ and reflects misconceptions in the US about China’s rise
  • She says stripping Hong Kong of its special status will hurt Hongkongers and have ‘Beijingers dancing in the streets’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 10:25pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set fire at a roadblock on Sunday after wreaking havoc at two Hong Kong MTR stations. US legislation aimed at supporting democratic freedoms in the city targets media outlets affiliated with Beijing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

US’ revised Hong Kong democracy bill targets Chinese state media over ‘harassment’ of protesters

  • Legislation would compel the US State Department to weigh ‘deliberate targeting of democracy activists’ in granting visas to Chinese state media’s journalists
  • Hong Kong newspapers run by the Communist Party are cited specifically in the revised bill, expected to go to a US Senate vote by mid-October
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:43pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

