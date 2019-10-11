Demonstrators march near Seoul’s presidential Blue House on Wednesday in protest at the appointment of Cho Kuk. Photo: AP
South Korean justice chief scandal inflames anger at country’s ‘golden spoon’ elites
- A pledge by President Moon Jae-in to break with his country’s scandal-plagued politics is ringing hollow with many Koreans after his justice minister’s family became ensnared in a corruption probe
- Cho Kuk’s wife and brother are accused of offences ranging from bribery to embezzlement, but supporters say the minister is being targeted because of his push to curb the powers of prosecutors
Topic | South Korea
Demonstrators march near Seoul’s presidential Blue House on Wednesday in protest at the appointment of Cho Kuk. Photo: AP