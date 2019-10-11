Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore’s Supreme Court, which consists of the High Court and Court of Appeal. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Singapore opposition leaders liable for damages in US$24 million civil suit

  • Judge rules that Pritam Singh breached ‘duties of skill and care’, while Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim breached ‘fiduciary duties’
  • Decision could potentially bankrupt the party heavyweights and disqualify them from holding elected office
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 3:46pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Supreme Court, which consists of the High Court and Court of Appeal. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.