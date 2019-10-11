Channels

Students carry the flags of India and China in Chennai ahead of the second Modi-Xi informal summit. Photo: AP
Politics

War games, Kashmir and a US$57 billion question: as Xi meets Modi, a look at the big issues

  • The meeting is aimed at thawing the chill in relations fuelled by China’s support of Pakistan’s opposition to India axing the autonomy of Kashmir
  • Amid the territorial issues, economic cooperation remains a priority, with the RCEP free-trade deal and India’s trade deficit among key concerns
Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 5:02pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Students carry the flags of India and China in Chennai ahead of the second Modi-Xi informal summit. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss long-standing border issues, tourism and trade during their summit. Photo: AFP
Politics

Xi has an eye on Kashmir. Is Modi watching Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea?

  • In a dig at India’s leader, opposition politician Manish Tewari has asked if Modi will raise the sensitive issues during his informal summit with the Chinese president
  • But analysts say it is a political move to pressure Modi’s BJP, and his stance does not reflect the Congress party’s position on Beijing
Topic |   China-India relations
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Updated: 10:28am, 11 Oct, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss long-standing border issues, tourism and trade during their summit. Photo: AFP
