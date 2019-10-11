Students carry the flags of India and China in Chennai ahead of the second Modi-Xi informal summit. Photo: AP
War games, Kashmir and a US$57 billion question: as Xi meets Modi, a look at the big issues
- The meeting is aimed at thawing the chill in relations fuelled by China’s support of Pakistan’s opposition to India axing the autonomy of Kashmir
- Amid the territorial issues, economic cooperation remains a priority, with the RCEP free-trade deal and India’s trade deficit among key concerns
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to discuss long-standing border issues, tourism and trade during their summit. Photo: AFP
Xi has an eye on Kashmir. Is Modi watching Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea?
- In a dig at India’s leader, opposition politician Manish Tewari has asked if Modi will raise the sensitive issues during his informal summit with the Chinese president
- But analysts say it is a political move to pressure Modi’s BJP, and his stance does not reflect the Congress party’s position on Beijing
