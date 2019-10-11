Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ new chief of staff, Lieutenant General Noel Clement. Photo: EPA
Politics

New Philippines military chief sees no ‘shooting war’ in South China Sea despite disputes

  • Lieutenant General Noel Clement says the military supports diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions between China and the Philippines in the disputed waterway
  • He also says Manila is not against purchasing weapons from Beijing, but has not yet decided what to buy
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 7:21pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ new chief of staff, Lieutenant General Noel Clement. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
Lye Liang Fook
Opinion

Opinion

Lye Liang Fook

Duterte wants to work with Beijing in the South China Sea, but so far has little to show for it

  • The Philippine president’s fifth visit to China last month saw the two countries move a step closer to joint oil and gas exploration
  • But he faces fierce domestic criticism of his softer line and progress between the two sides has been measured and slow
Lye Liang Fook

Lye Liang Fook  

Updated: 2:13pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.