The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ new chief of staff, Lieutenant General Noel Clement. Photo: EPA
New Philippines military chief sees no ‘shooting war’ in South China Sea despite disputes
- Lieutenant General Noel Clement says the military supports diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions between China and the Philippines in the disputed waterway
- He also says Manila is not against purchasing weapons from Beijing, but has not yet decided what to buy
Topic | The Philippines
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
