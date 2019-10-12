Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Russia romances Southeast Asia with trade and arms, but it’s no match for China
- Russian overtures have been welcomed by Southeast Asia amid trade war uncertainties and disputes in the South China Sea
- But even in embracing Moscow, the countries realise the limits of this courtship, for Russia’s primary relationship in the region is still with China
Topic | Trade
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump at an Asean summit in 2017. The report warned that the White House approach to Southeast Asia risked backfiring. Photo: Reuters
‘Demonising’ China could backfire on US in Southeast Asia, report warns
- Report says White House’s approach may not work when Asean member states seek constructive relationships with both sides
- Brookings Institution warns current stance risks ‘playing into China’s hands’ by creating impression US wants to foment a new cold war
Topic | Asean
Donald Trump at an Asean summit in 2017. The report warned that the White House approach to Southeast Asia risked backfiring. Photo: Reuters