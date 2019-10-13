Channels

Filipino children on the roof of a dilapidated government housing project in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

As Duterte’s drugs war rages on in the Philippines, nation’s children are paying the price

  • Hundreds of youngsters in the slums of Manila are plunging further into poverty as families are torn apart by drug-related killings, new research finds
  • Faced with financial hardships, these children are at greater risk of dropping out of school, leaving them prone to exploitation and child labour
Topic |   Drugs
Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 8:30am, 13 Oct, 2019

