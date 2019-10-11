Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
In new budget, Malaysia targets Chinese investments as tariff war rages on
- Measures to attract investments include a ‘special channel’ for firms from China, and packages to entice Fortune 500 companies, the finance minister said
- The government will also incentivise employers to hire local workers, and continue working to recover funds looted from the 1MDB state fund, Lim Guan Eng said
Topic | Malaysia
Customers pay bills at a Maxis outlet in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir lauds Huawei deal with telecoms giant Maxis as vital collaboration
- Beleaguered Chinese tech conglomerate inks agreement with one of Malaysia’s biggest telecoms firms to supply equipment for 5G cellular technology
- Tie-up follows forceful defence of Huawei by Malaysian prime minister over company’s alleged spying and links to the Chinese military
