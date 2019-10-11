Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Politics

In new budget, Malaysia targets Chinese investments as tariff war rages on

  • Measures to attract investments include a ‘special channel’ for firms from China, and packages to entice Fortune 500 companies, the finance minister said
  • The government will also incentivise employers to hire local workers, and continue working to recover funds looted from the 1MDB state fund, Lim Guan Eng said
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 8:43pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Customers pay bills at a Maxis outlet in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Malaysia’s Mahathir lauds Huawei deal with telecoms giant Maxis as vital collaboration

  • Beleaguered Chinese tech conglomerate inks agreement with one of Malaysia’s biggest telecoms firms to supply equipment for 5G cellular technology
  • Tie-up follows forceful defence of Huawei by Malaysian prime minister over company’s alleged spying and links to the Chinese military
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 2:17pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers pay bills at a Maxis outlet in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.