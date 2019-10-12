Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds an AK-47 assault rifle on board the Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev in 2017. Photo: Reuters
From Russia with guns: why is Southeast Asia buying arms from Moscow, not Washington?

  • Though it lags only the US in global arms sales, Russia is the top supplier to Southeast Asia, with US$6.6 billion sold between 2010 and 2017
  • Nations in the region are spending more on defence as a hedge against China’s rise, particularly those involved in disputes in the South China Sea
Topic |   Russia
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 8:04am, 12 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds an AK-47 assault rifle on board the Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev in 2017. Photo: Reuters
