Turkey has launched an offensive targeting Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Photo: EPA
‘Isis version two’: Malaysia, Indonesia fear return home of fighters jailed in Syria after Trump’s troop withdrawal

  • Kurdish rebels have been guarding 12,000 Islamic State prisoners captured during the long battle against the terror network in Syria
  • But the US exit has left the Kurds vulnerable, providing hundreds of Southeast Asian jihadists with a chance to flee, regroup and re-energise
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Oct, 2019

The three women – Anindia Afiyantari, 33; Retno Hernayani, 36; and Turmini, 31 – had worked in the city state for between six and 13 years. Photo: Reuters
Singapore detains three Indonesian domestic workers over Isis-related terrorism financing

  • The three became radicalised in 2018 after viewing materials about Isis and sermons by radical preachers online
  • The island nation has deported 16 other radicalised foreign domestic workers since 2015, but this is the first time detainment orders have been issued
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:50pm, 23 Sep, 2019

