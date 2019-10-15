Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Shinzo Abe’s rivals warn against political pardons to mark Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- Such amnesties have previously been criticised in Japan as a method for governments to absolve allies and bureaucrats who broke the law
- Opposition politician Yukihisa Fujita cited the example of Nobuhisa Sagawa, the former head of Japan’s tax agency who was a key figure in the Morimoto scandal
Topic | Japan
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
Japan to pardon 600,000 criminals to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
- The pardons will involve those found guilty of minor infractions at least three years ago and fined, according to officials with knowledge of the plan
- About 2.5 million people were pardoned in 1990 to celebrate the ascension to the throne of Emperor Akihito, Naruhito’s father
