Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Politics

Shinzo Abe’s rivals warn against political pardons to mark Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement

  • Such amnesties have previously been criticised in Japan as a method for governments to absolve allies and bureaucrats who broke the law
  • Opposition politician Yukihisa Fujita cited the example of Nobuhisa Sagawa, the former head of Japan’s tax agency who was a key figure in the Morimoto scandal
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 7:08am, 15 Oct, 2019

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan to pardon 600,000 criminals to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement

  • The pardons will involve those found guilty of minor infractions at least three years ago and fined, according to officials with knowledge of the plan
  • About 2.5 million people were pardoned in 1990 to celebrate the ascension to the throne of Emperor Akihito, Naruhito’s father
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:59am, 3 Oct, 2019

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Kyodo
