Indonesian students run from police shooting tear gas during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Politics

Calls mount to probe police over student deaths during Indonesia protests

  • Three youngsters died after mass protests across Indonesia against new laws last month, with at least one allegedly suffering from a gunshot wound by police in Southeast Sulawesi
  • Lawyers and activists are calling for an independent probe into whether officers violated a code of ethics that bans them from carrying firearms when policing rallies
Topic |   Indonesia
Ian Morse

Ian Morse  

Updated: 11:22am, 16 Oct, 2019

Indonesian students run from police shooting tear gas during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed into law a bill critics say will curtail the powers of the Corruption Eradication Commission. Photo: Reuters
Johannes Nugroho
Opinion

Opinion

Johannes Nugroho

Jokowi is not a real reformer – just ask Indonesian students

  • Thousands of students have taken to the streets to protest against changes to the country’s laws, clashing with police in scenes reminiscent of the unrest rocking Hong Kong
  • The protests show the complexity of the Indonesian electorate’s expectations, which go beyond bread-and-butter issues and economic development
Johannes Nugroho

Johannes Nugroho  

Updated: 2:32pm, 9 Oct, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed into law a bill critics say will curtail the powers of the Corruption Eradication Commission. Photo: Reuters
