Indonesian students run from police shooting tear gas during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Calls mount to probe police over student deaths during Indonesia protests
- Three youngsters died after mass protests across Indonesia against new laws last month, with at least one allegedly suffering from a gunshot wound by police in Southeast Sulawesi
- Lawyers and activists are calling for an independent probe into whether officers violated a code of ethics that bans them from carrying firearms when policing rallies
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian students run from police shooting tear gas during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta in September 2019. Photo: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed into law a bill critics say will curtail the powers of the Corruption Eradication Commission. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed into law a bill critics say will curtail the powers of the Corruption Eradication Commission. Photo: Reuters