SCMP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will be inaugurated for his second term on Sunday. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesia arrests terror suspects, uncovers suicide bomb plots ahead of Jokowi inauguration

  • At least 29 suspected militants have been arrested ahead of Joko Widodo’s inauguration, which leaders from China, Singapore and Malaysia will attend
  • The suspects include a former policewoman and all have links to the JAD, the largest Indonesian affiliate of the Islamic State
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 6:09pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will be inaugurated for his second term on Sunday. Photo: AP
Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesia on alert as Isis fighters escape Syria to awaken sleeper terror cells back home

  • Indonesian Isis militants and their families are believed to have escaped prison as Turkey invades northern Syria, a counterterrorism source says
  • Experts believe Isis will secure false passports for their foreign fighters so they can return home to lead local Isis-linked groups
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 9:51am, 16 Oct, 2019

Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces. Photo: AP
