Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sethumdi, 7, and her brother Dinath, 3, who are in Hong Kong, make a video call to Rodel, who is in Canada, on Kellapatha’s mobile phone. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong’s Snowden refugees appeal to Trudeau ahead of Canadian election

  • Asylum seekers who helped the American whistle-blower in Hong Kong urge the Canadian prime minister to grant their appeals before an election that could end his time in power
  • Canada has allowed two of the seven into the country, but five remain in limbo in Hong Kong – splitting a father from his daughter
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Updated: 10:30pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sethumdi, 7, and her brother Dinath, 3, who are in Hong Kong, make a video call to Rodel, who is in Canada, on Kellapatha’s mobile phone. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.