Sethumdi, 7, and her brother Dinath, 3, who are in Hong Kong, make a video call to Rodel, who is in Canada, on Kellapatha’s mobile phone. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Snowden refugees appeal to Trudeau ahead of Canadian election
- Asylum seekers who helped the American whistle-blower in Hong Kong urge the Canadian prime minister to grant their appeals before an election that could end his time in power
- Canada has allowed two of the seven into the country, but five remain in limbo in Hong Kong – splitting a father from his daughter
Topic | Edward Snowden
Sethumdi, 7, and her brother Dinath, 3, who are in Hong Kong, make a video call to Rodel, who is in Canada, on Kellapatha’s mobile phone. Photo: Nora Tam