Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a Q&A panel during a Bloomberg New Economy Forum dinner event in November 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protesters’ five demands meant to ‘humiliate’ government but won’t solve city’s issues, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong says

  • Speaking at Forbes Global CEO Conference, Lion City’s leader says he finds it hard to imagine that ‘one country, two systems’ will last until 2047
  • Singapore unlikely to benefit from unrest in Hong Kong, Lee adds as he addresses US-China trade war and country’s coming elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 7:30am, 17 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong’s low-income citizens feel Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcements on Wednesday will do little to help them. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attempts to solve housing crisis in her policy address, but people from low-income group feel they were left high and dry

  • Lam’s policy address focused on solving city’s housing crisis by taking steps such as raising mortgage cap for first-time buyers
  • But low-income people say they had hoped for measures such as rent control, waiver of down payments and interest-free loans for the jobless
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Kanis Leung  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 6:22am, 17 Oct, 2019

