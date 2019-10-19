Smoke rises from the northern Syrian city of Ras al-Ain during an attack launched by the Turkish army on Sunday. Isis jihadists held captive in the area have fled. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia on alert for Isis ‘grand agenda’ as escaped Indonesian jihadists in Syria eye the region
- The terror network is shifting its focus to fake news as a cheap and easy method of undermining trust in the region’s secular governments as a way to destroy them
- The potential return to Southeast Asia of 50 hardcore Indonesian militants and their families is expected to revive the movement, and experts warn the threat is ‘real and now’
Topic | Indonesia
Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces. Photo: AP
Indonesia on alert as Isis fighters escape Syria to awaken sleeper terror cells back home
- Indonesian Isis militants and their families are believed to have escaped prison as Turkey invades northern Syria, a counterterrorism source says
- Experts believe Isis will secure false passports for their foreign fighters so they can return home to lead local Isis-linked groups
