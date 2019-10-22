Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The controversial comic was written by former DAP politician Hew Kuan Yau. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Malaysia’s Mahathir joins criticism of comic book linking Malay-Muslim youths to extremism over China’s Uygurs

  • The publication, distributed in high schools, says ‘radical’ Malay youths may be biased against China due to its treatment of the Muslim minority
  • The controversy has put a spotlight on the inner workings of the Pakatan Harapan administration, now accused of favouring ethnic Chinese interests
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The controversial comic was written by former DAP politician Hew Kuan Yau. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.