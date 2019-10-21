Channels

A US Coast Guard vessel. Photo: Handout
Politics

US Coast Guard looks to bolster Pacific allegiances as Chinese clout grows

  • Highest-ranking officer Admiral Karl Schultz says American assistance at sea is an ‘alternative to chequebook diplomacy’
  • Intensified focus on the region comes after multiple Pacific island nations established diplomatic ties with Beijing in the past two months
Topic |   US-China relations
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 11:08pm, 21 Oct, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill in Beijing in April. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Chinese loans pose ‘clear risks’ to stability of Pacific nations, Australian think tank warns

  • In a new study, the influential Lowy Institute found that allegations China was engaging in ‘debt-trap’ diplomacy were overblown
  • But it warned that Pacific nations risk borrowing too much and leaving themselves dangerously exposed to demands from Beijing
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16am, 21 Oct, 2019

