A US Coast Guard vessel. Photo: Handout
US Coast Guard looks to bolster Pacific allegiances as Chinese clout grows
- Highest-ranking officer Admiral Karl Schultz says American assistance at sea is an ‘alternative to chequebook diplomacy’
- Intensified focus on the region comes after multiple Pacific island nations established diplomatic ties with Beijing in the past two months
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill in Beijing in April. Photo: EPA
Chinese loans pose ‘clear risks’ to stability of Pacific nations, Australian think tank warns
- In a new study, the influential Lowy Institute found that allegations China was engaging in ‘debt-trap’ diplomacy were overblown
- But it warned that Pacific nations risk borrowing too much and leaving themselves dangerously exposed to demands from Beijing
