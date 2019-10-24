Two destroyers from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei in June 2019. Photo: AP
Japan’s warships in the Middle East cast spotlight on Abe’s military ambitions
- The deployment has raised fresh speculation over the prime minister’s aim of revising Japan’s war-renouncing constitution
- Under Abe, Japan has bulked up its defence spending in response to China’s growing military clout and nuclear-armed North Korea
Topic | Japan
Two destroyers from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei in June 2019. Photo: AP
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at the Akasaka State Guesthouse in Tokyo. Photo: Jiji Press/ AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong crisis in meeting with Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan
- Abe stresses importance of ‘one country, two systems’ framework and asks for ‘positive’ response in case of detained professor
- Two leaders use occasion of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement to lay groundwork for Xi Jinping’s state visit next spring
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at the Akasaka State Guesthouse in Tokyo. Photo: Jiji Press/ AFP