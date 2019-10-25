Scores of Chinese nationals staged a demonstration outside their embassy in Malaysia claiming they had lost their life savings to a local investment company. Photo: Irene Andy/Facebook
Chinese in Malaysia told not to protest amid ‘investment scam’ anger
- Embassy warns its nationals that street demonstrations are illegal after scores reportedly staged a protest outside the building over losses from an online pyramid scheme
- A local Chinese-language newspaper says a demonstrator claimed three million Chinese nationals are victims of the scam
Chinese President Xi Jinping reads the controversial belt and road comic as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: Facebook/Hew Kuan Yau
Malaysia bans controversial belt and road comic for cultural insensitivity, promoting communism
- The comic, written by a controversial local activist, also suggested Malays who supported China’s Muslim Uygurs were radicals
- A picture of President Xi Jinping reading the publication emerged on Thursday, sparking further uproar
