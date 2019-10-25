Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Scores of Chinese nationals staged a demonstration outside their embassy in Malaysia claiming they had lost their life savings to a local investment company. Photo: Irene Andy/Facebook
Politics

Chinese in Malaysia told not to protest amid ‘investment scam’ anger

  • Embassy warns its nationals that street demonstrations are illegal after scores reportedly staged a protest outside the building over losses from an online pyramid scheme
  • A local Chinese-language newspaper says a demonstrator claimed three million Chinese nationals are victims of the scam
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 5:52pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scores of Chinese nationals staged a demonstration outside their embassy in Malaysia claiming they had lost their life savings to a local investment company. Photo: Irene Andy/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping reads the controversial belt and road comic as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: Facebook/Hew Kuan Yau
Politics

Malaysia bans controversial belt and road comic for cultural insensitivity, promoting communism

  • The comic, written by a controversial local activist, also suggested Malays who supported China’s Muslim Uygurs were radicals
  • A picture of President Xi Jinping reading the publication emerged on Thursday, sparking further uproar
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:54pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping reads the controversial belt and road comic as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: Facebook/Hew Kuan Yau
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.