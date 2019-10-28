Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s new Defence Minister. Photo: Reuters
Should China be concerned about Indonesia’s new defence minister, Prabowo Subianto?
- Prabowo, a former general, was suspected of playing a role in the May 1998 riots that targeted Chinese Indonesians
- His ambivalence towards China will continue but he cannot turn back the clock on Indonesia’s growing security ties with its neighbour to the north
Topic | Indonesia
