Comic Vivek Mahbubani was a recipient of the Hong Kong Spirit Ambassador Award in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Meet Ah V, the stand-up comic standing up for Hong Kong
- Award-winning comic Vivek Mahbubani is among the rare few Hong Kong artists going public with their support for the city’s protest movement
- The Hong Kong-born comedian says amid the frustrations, the protests are sparking healthy discussions of identity and encouraging people to see beyond racial or religious lines
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Comic Vivek Mahbubani was a recipient of the Hong Kong Spirit Ambassador Award in 2013. Photo: SCMP