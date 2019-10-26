A worker fearlessly walks along steel reinforcement bars at a construction site in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
China promised Duterte US$9 billion for infrastructure. He’s had only US$924 million. Why?
- Beijing in 2016 pledged to fund an array of major construction jobs for the Philippine president’s signature Build, Build, Build programme
- But three years on, many projects remain on the drawing board, leaving Duterte with little to show for his much-touted policy pivot to China
Topic | The Philippines
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has given the green light to 21 major infrastructure projects between January and October this year. Photo: Xinhua
China doubles value of infrastructure project approvals to stave off economic slowdown amid trade war
- Sharp increase in infrastructure project approvals implies greater infrastructure spending in coming years, helping to stabilise China’s economy
- Actual infrastructure investment accelerated to 4.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, up from 4.2 per cent in the first eight months
Topic | China economy
