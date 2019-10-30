Newly appointed Indonesian Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s top cop to home affairs minister: what Tito’s appointment means for the fight against Isis
- Tito Karnavian has been a leading figure in the country’s fight against terrorism for almost two decades
- He will only be indirectly involved in counterterrorism activities in his new role, but analysts are confident Indonesia has the right systems and personnel in place
Topic | Indonesia
Smoke billows from targets in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces. Photo: AP
Indonesia on alert as Isis fighters escape Syria to awaken sleeper terror cells back home
- Indonesian Isis militants and their families are believed to have escaped prison as Turkey invades northern Syria, a counterterrorism source says
- Experts believe Isis will secure false passports for their foreign fighters so they can return home to lead local Isis-linked groups
Topic | Indonesia
