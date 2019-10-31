Portraits of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his heir apparent Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Doubts over Mahathir’s handover to Anwar strain Malaysia’s ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition
- Malaysia’s ruling coalition came to power with a promise that Mahathir Mohamad would hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim
- But the widely reported time frame of two years appears to be slipping, straining relations at the top levels of government
Topic | Malaysia
