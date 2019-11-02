Channels

File photo of protesters in Japan holding up banners denouncing the ‘discrimination and persecution against North Koreans’ in 2001. File photo: AP
Politics

North Koreans in Japan rally against Abe’s move to axe funding for Pyongyang-linked schools

  • In Japan, 10,000 ethnic North Korean pupils are enrolled at an estimated 70 schools associated with the Kim Jong-un regime
  • The North Korean view of the world is taught at these schools, which were set up after World War II for the children of forced labourers
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Nov, 2019

