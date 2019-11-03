Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Afghan security forces take part in a military operation against Islamic State in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Trump, Xi and Putin risk flames as far as Syria in Afghanistan’s stalling ceasefire of the vanities

  • Trump, Xi, Putin, the Taliban … all have stakes in a peaceful Afghanistan
  • But their failure to agree is inflaming the violence, prompting the US to mull over a no-deal exit and threatening a bonfire that stretches all the way to Syria
Topic |   Afghanistan
Tom Hussain

Tom Hussain  

Updated: 9:09am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Afghan security forces take part in a military operation against Islamic State in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.