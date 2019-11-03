Afghan security forces take part in a military operation against Islamic State in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province. Photo: Xinhua
Trump, Xi and Putin risk flames as far as Syria in Afghanistan’s stalling ceasefire of the vanities
- Trump, Xi, Putin, the Taliban … all have stakes in a peaceful Afghanistan
- But their failure to agree is inflaming the violence, prompting the US to mull over a no-deal exit and threatening a bonfire that stretches all the way to Syria
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan security forces take part in a military operation against Islamic State in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province. Photo: Xinhua