Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Year 1 students attending an English class at the school set up in Ghulam Mohammad Ganai’s house in Samboora. Photo: Adnan Bhat
Politics

The home schools teaching Kashmir’s unwritten history amid Indian lockdown

  • These volunteer schools offer a glimmer of hope to young people in the valley eager to continue their studies
  • Among the topics discussed are why students cannot go to their regular schools – and why they haven’t been able to see their friends for months
Topic |   Kashmir
Adnan Bhat

Adnan Bhat  

Updated: 12:03pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Year 1 students attending an English class at the school set up in Ghulam Mohammad Ganai’s house in Samboora. Photo: Adnan Bhat
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.