Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Is Duterte’s ‘drug tsar’ job offer to opposition leader Leni Robredo for real?
- The Philippine president was angered by the vice-president’s criticism of his war on drugs, saying: ‘You’re brighter? You try it’
- Duterte and Robredo have been at odds over his controversial drugs war since both were elected separately in 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
Courting Russia with South China Sea oil is a ‘dangerous gamble’ for Duterte
- The Philippine president has invited the Russian oil giant Rosneft to explore for oil in the disputed waterway
- Experts warn that could put the Philippines in the middle of a three-way tug of war between the US, China and Russia
