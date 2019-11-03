Channels

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Politics

Is Duterte’s ‘drug tsar’ job offer to opposition leader Leni Robredo for real?

  • The Philippine president was angered by the vice-president’s criticism of his war on drugs, saying: ‘You’re brighter? You try it’
  • Duterte and Robredo have been at odds over his controversial drugs war since both were elected separately in 2016
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 8:43pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
Politics

Courting Russia with South China Sea oil is a ‘dangerous gamble’ for Duterte

  • The Philippine president has invited the Russian oil giant Rosneft to explore for oil in the disputed waterway
  • Experts warn that could put the Philippines in the middle of a three-way tug of war between the US, China and Russia
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:39pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit to Moscow. Photo: AP
