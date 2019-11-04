US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Wilbur Ross insists numbers don’t lie when it comes to ‘deep US commitment’ to Indo-Pacific
- US commerce secretary’s presence as the most senior US official attending Asean meetings in Bangkok led many observers to conclude Washington has grown less serious about maintaining its presence in the region
- He noted, however, that two-way trade between the US and the Indo-Pacific grew by 6 per cent to a record US$2 trillion last year – more than the overall value of all but eight countries’ economies
Thai policemen outside the venue for the 35th Asean Summit in Nonthaburi province. Photo: EPA
16 Asian countries close in on mammoth trade agreement at Asean summit, but will India be in?
- Fears mount that New Delhi could be spurned from regional pact after its negotiators issue fresh set of demands amid domestic pressure to protect local industries
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership would create a free-trade zone producing 39 per cent of total global output
