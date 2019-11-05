Singapore’s prime minister-designate Heng Swee Keat. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore leader-in-waiting Heng Swee Keat turns heat up on opposition over financial scandal as polls loom
- Minister wins backing from lawmakers for a motion calling on two opposition leaders to back out of financial matters at local town council amid court case over US$24.8 million in misused cash
- Three Workers’ Party chiefs have been found liable for damages in a civil lawsuit but say they will appeal
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s prime minister-designate Heng Swee Keat. Photo: Bloomberg