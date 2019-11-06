Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesia’s new defence minister, the former special forces general Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AP
Politics

As US dithers over human rights, China opens its arms to Prabowo Subianto, the Indonesian defence minister with a chequered past

  • The former special forces general Prabowo Subianto is barred from the US due to claims he was involved in rights abuses during the Suharto era
  • But with China and Russia ready to do business with him, the US may have to balance his chequered past with his new-found importance
Topic |   Human rights
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesia’s new defence minister, the former special forces general Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.