Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

American aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and assault ships in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Politics

US-China rivalry: forcing nations to choose sides is ‘dangerous game’, Philippine foreign minister says

  • Top diplomat Teodoro Locsin Jnr warns that smaller countries in the region risk becoming ‘everyone’s enemy’ if they refuse to pursue a ‘true independent foreign policy’
  • Manila is anxious over whether Washington has the will to uphold its security commitments to its Southeast Asian ally, Locsin says
Topic |   The Philippines
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:21pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

American aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and assault ships in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.