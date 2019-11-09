Showman: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
China, Gandhi or RSS? The real reason India snubbed RCEP trade pact
- Showman Modi invoked Gandhi as he pulled out of ‘the world’s largest trade deal’
- Did he forget to mention protectionist Hindu nationalists and the gaping trade imbalance with China?
Topic | Trade
Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
China’s in, but, without India, is ‘world’s largest trade pact’, the RCEP, still such a big deal?
- Modi’s shock move to abandon the RCEP trade deal has fed the cynics
- But its fans are loyal, even in the face of research suggesting its impact on GDPs will be minimal
