Showman: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Politics

China, Gandhi or RSS? The real reason India snubbed RCEP trade pact

  • Showman Modi invoked Gandhi as he pulled out of ‘the world’s largest trade deal’
  • Did he forget to mention protectionist Hindu nationalists and the gaping trade imbalance with China?
Topic |   Trade
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 12:19pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Showman: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s in, but, without India, is ‘world’s largest trade pact’, the RCEP, still such a big deal?

  • Modi’s shock move to abandon the RCEP trade deal has fed the cynics
  • But its fans are loyal, even in the face of research suggesting its impact on GDPs will be minimal
Topic |   Trade
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:59am, 9 Nov, 2019

Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
