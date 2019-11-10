Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
Does US really care about Thai workers … or is it America First?
- Washington says it will impose taxes on Thai imports – supposedly in a stand on workers’ rights
- Critics say the move is just another ploy from Donald Trump’s playbook
Topic | Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
Keerati Rushchano, acting director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, speaks to the media. Photo: EPA
Thailand to seek talks with United States on loss of trade privileges
- The US announced on Friday it was suspending US$1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand over its failure to adequately protect worker rights
Topic | Thailand
Keerati Rushchano, acting director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s Foreign Trade Department, speaks to the media. Photo: EPA