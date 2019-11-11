A Pink Dot event in Hong Lim Park in Singapore calls for the repeal of the law that criminalises sexual acts between men. Photo: EPA
Gay sex: is time finally up for Singapore’s Section 377A?
- The Lion City still clings to a colonial-era rule that outlaws sex between men
- Campaigners hope legal cases starting this week will herald an end to Section 377A but analysts say it is unclear if this is what the majority of people want
Topic | Sex and relationships
A Pink Dot event in Hong Lim Park in Singapore calls for the repeal of the law that criminalises sexual acts between men. Photo: EPA