Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s in, but, without India, is ‘world’s largest trade pact’, the RCEP, still such a big deal?

  • Modi’s shock move to abandon the RCEP trade deal has fed the cynics
  • But its fans are loyal, even in the face of research suggesting its impact on GDPs will be minimal
Topic |   Trade
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Nov, 2019

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

India out but China and Asia-Pacific partners to press on with RCEP free trade pact

  • President Xi Jinping says ‘China is willing to sign a high-standard free trade agreement with many more countries’
  • Observers say deal could pave way for other opportunities
Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:56pm, 5 Nov, 2019

