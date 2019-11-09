Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
China’s in, but, without India, is ‘world’s largest trade pact’, the RCEP, still such a big deal?
- Modi’s shock move to abandon the RCEP trade deal has fed the cynics
- But its fans are loyal, even in the face of research suggesting its impact on GDPs will be minimal
Topic | Trade
Indian farmers urge their government not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
India out but China and Asia-Pacific partners to press on with RCEP free trade pact
- President Xi Jinping says ‘China is willing to sign a high-standard free trade agreement with many more countries’
- Observers say deal could pave way for other opportunities
Topic | China-India relations
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters