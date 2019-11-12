Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at one of their three one-on-one summits. Photo: AP
Politics

Two North Koreans allegedly murdered 16 men and fled to the South. Moon Jae-in is getting flak for sending them back

  • South Korea has previously granted asylum to all defectors, but returned two men accused of a murderous mutiny
  • Critics say the South Korean president is pursuing rapprochement at the cost of human rights
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 7:10am, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at one of their three one-on-one summits. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The two men in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom on the border. Photo: Handout
East Asia

Seoul deports two men to North Korea for murdering 16 fishermen

  • The two men in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom on the border
  • The rare deportation occurred despite tensions between the two Koreas after denuclearisation talks stalled
Topic |   South Korea
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:08am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The two men in their 20s were sent back to the North through the truce village of Panmunjom on the border. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.