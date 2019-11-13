Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Politics

Indonesia must speak up against China on Uygurs. Look at what Gambia did for the Rohingya

  • The Southeast Asian nation should use diplomatic platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to raise the plight of China’s Muslim minorities allegedly being held in internment camps
  • The OIC through Gambia has filed a case against Myanmar for its treatment of Rohingya Muslims at the United Nations
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat  

Ramadha Valentine  

Dimas Permadi  

Updated: 7:10am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.