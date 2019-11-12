Channels

People protest near the Indian embassy in Kathmandu on November 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Politics

Protesters in Nepal burn effigies of China’s Xi Jinping over alleged border encroachment

  • Kathmandu recently released a report showing that four districts were at risk of losing hundreds of hectares to Beijing as it expanded its road projects
  • The map was actually published in response to New Delhi, which earlier this month claimed a Nepalese border region in its updated country map
Topic |   Nepal
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 10:49pm, 12 Nov, 2019

