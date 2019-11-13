Channels

Singapore’s law against gay sex is being challenged in court. Photo: EPA
Politics

Singapore’s anti-gay law 377A: was male prostitute habit of British civil service the real target?

  • The Lion City’s law against gay sex is being challenged in court as unconstitutional
  • Key to the case will be declassified British government archives suggesting the law was originally aimed at misbehaving officials
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Nov, 2019

