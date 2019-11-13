Channels

Clashes break out between riot police and students protesting at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Stay or go? Hong Kong’s international students pack their bags amid protest chaos

  • Foreign students across the city’s 13 universities are being called home or facing the agonising decision of whether to wait out the unrest
  • Hundreds of mainland Chinese students are also fleeing, while Taiwan is evacuating 81 from Chinese University after campus clashes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 9:26pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Students in black mourn the death of Chow Tsz-lok, who died from head injuries on Friday morning. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Night of violence and grief in Hong Kong as city mourns death of student Chow Tsz-lok, leading to confrontations with police and vandalism at university

  • Outnumbered police officers fire live round into the air in Yau Ma Tei, while tear gas used to disperse protesters in Tsuen Wan
  • Student Chow died on Friday morning from severe head injuries he suffered during a car park fall in Tseung Kwan O earlier in the week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chan Ho-him  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:07am, 9 Nov, 2019

