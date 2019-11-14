South Korean protesters rally outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AP
US defence chief heads to Seoul to save security alliance to counter North Korea and China
- Mark Esper needs to convince South Korea to stick with intelligence-sharing pact known as GSOMIA despite rift with Japan
- An analyst says Moon would rather pay more for the US-Korea defence alliance than soften its stance towards Japan
Topic | Diplomacy
South Korean protesters rally outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul. Photo: AP