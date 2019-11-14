A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
Australia issues guidelines for universities on foreign meddling amid China fears
- Educators encouraged to consider the risks of international collaboration and share with the government any evidence of cyber threats
- But some say the guidelines merely risk substituting foreign meddling for interference by the Australian state
Topic | Australia
A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP