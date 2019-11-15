A protester burns a rubbish pile at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Fiery Hong Kong student protests evoke memory of South Korea’s own 1987 June Struggle
- On social media, photos of tear gas-filled protests at Chinese University are being compared with those of the student-led rallies against dictator Chun Doo-hwan
- South Korean students are also clashing with mainland Chinese over their support for Hong Kong’s protests

Clashes break out between riot police and students protesting at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stay or go? Hong Kong’s international students pack their bags amid protest chaos
- Foreign students are being called home or face the agonising decision of whether to wait out the unrest
- Hundreds of mainland Chinese students are also fleeing, while Taiwan is evacuating 81 from Chinese University after campus clashes
