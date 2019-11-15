Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester burns a rubbish pile at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Politics

Fiery Hong Kong student protests evoke memory of South Korea’s own 1987 June Struggle

  • On social media, photos of tear gas-filled protests at Chinese University are being compared with those of the student-led rallies against dictator Chun Doo-hwan
  • South Korean students are also clashing with mainland Chinese over their support for Hong Kong’s protests
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 10:31am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester burns a rubbish pile at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Clashes break out between riot police and students protesting at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Stay or go? Hong Kong’s international students pack their bags amid protest chaos

  • Foreign students are being called home or face the agonising decision of whether to wait out the unrest
  • Hundreds of mainland Chinese students are also fleeing, while Taiwan is evacuating 81 from Chinese University after campus clashes
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 1:07pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes break out between riot police and students protesting at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.