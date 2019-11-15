Channels

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
  • Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes have risen ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic |   Diplomacy
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 5:38pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
Politics

Malaysia must prepare navy for possible conflict in South China Sea, foreign minister warns

  • Saifuddin Abdullah says Kuala Lumpur’s ability to prevent other countries encroaching on its waters is lacking, and military upgrades are needed
  • Malaysia’s stance advocating non-militarisation of the disputed waterway is rhetorical only, analysts say, and there is ‘no substitute for tonnage at sea’
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 9:54pm, 17 Oct, 2019

