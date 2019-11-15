US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting
- US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
- Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes have risen ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Land reclamation by China at Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands. Photo: AP
Malaysia must prepare navy for possible conflict in South China Sea, foreign minister warns
- Saifuddin Abdullah says Kuala Lumpur’s ability to prevent other countries encroaching on its waters is lacking, and military upgrades are needed
- Malaysia’s stance advocating non-militarisation of the disputed waterway is rhetorical only, analysts say, and there is ‘no substitute for tonnage at sea’
