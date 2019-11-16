Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
The Chinese who fled Sukarno’s Indonesia to build a new Bali under Mao
- A presidential decree 60 years ago sparked an exodus of Chinese from the newly independent country
- Tens of thousands were shipped to Mao-era China, where despite hardships they felt finally at home
Chinese overseas
Thien Ie Kong temple is a historic landmark in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan. Photo: Resty Woro Yuniar
How ethnic Chinese shaped the home of Indonesia’s new capital on Borneo
- The decision to relocate Indonesia’s seat of government from Jakarta to East Kalimantan has sparked concern about cultural friction between local residents and new settlers
- But the area’s ethnic Chinese, pointing to their history of integration with the native Bornean tribes, say they are confident social unity will prevail
Indonesia
