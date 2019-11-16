A food delivery man rides his electric scooter in Singapore. The city state has banned these devices from footpaths after a spate of accidents. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s e-scooter footpath ban puts brakes on food delivery riders’ earnings
- Singapore has banned all electric scooters from footpaths, following a rise in accidents involving personal mobility devices
- But this means many food delivery riders who invested in the devices are now out of pocket
Topic | Singapore
A food delivery man rides his electric scooter in Singapore. The city state has banned these devices from footpaths after a spate of accidents. Photo: AFP