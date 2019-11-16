Australian MP Andrew Hastie. Photo: EPA
Australian MP who compared China’s rise to Nazi Germany’s ‘not welcome’ in Beijing
- MP Andrew Hastie and Senator James Paterson will no longer go on a study tour of the country after hearing they are “not welcome at this time”
- Snub comes amid fears about Chinese meddling in Australia
A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
Australia issues guidelines for universities on foreign meddling amid China fears
- Educators encouraged to consider the risks of international collaboration and share with the government any evidence of cyber threats
- But some say the guidelines merely risk substituting foreign meddling for interference by the Australian state
