Australian MP Andrew Hastie. Photo: EPA
Politics

Australian MP who compared China’s rise to Nazi Germany’s ‘not welcome’ in Beijing

  • MP Andrew Hastie and Senator James Paterson will no longer go on a study tour of the country after hearing they are “not welcome at this time”
  • Snub comes amid fears about Chinese meddling in Australia
Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 5:00am, 16 Nov, 2019

A supporter of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests posts a note on a makeshift ‘Lennon Wall’ at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Photo: AFP
Politics

Australia issues guidelines for universities on foreign meddling amid China fears

  • Educators encouraged to consider the risks of international collaboration and share with the government any evidence of cyber threats
  • But some say the guidelines merely risk substituting foreign meddling for interference by the Australian state
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 6:46pm, 15 Nov, 2019

